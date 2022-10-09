 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 12:00 AM EDT until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

