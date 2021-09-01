Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 81% chance of precipitation. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.