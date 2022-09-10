 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 91% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

