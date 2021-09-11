The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
