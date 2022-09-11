Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 50% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in t…
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall aro…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Pa…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. E…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Lo…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
This evening in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 66F. Winds NW at 5 to 1…