Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Dense Fog Advisory from MON 2:05 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.