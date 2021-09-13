The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 94. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
