Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered sh…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. E…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't go out withou…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. H…
Hurricane Kay is lashing Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula with wind and rain as authorities open shelters and close some roads. Kay had maximum sustained winds of 90 mph (150 kph) late Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula beginning Thursday and possibly brush central Baja on Friday. Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks …
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around …