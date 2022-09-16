Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Roanoke. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast i…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Don't go out withou…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It …
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. H…
Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 6…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Mostly clear. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast cal…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around …
This evening in Roanoke: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke folks …