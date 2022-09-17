The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
