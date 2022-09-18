Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.