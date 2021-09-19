Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. The area will see t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a moderat…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies ar…
Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high te…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day …
For the drive home in Roanoke: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the…
When hurricanes make landfall, they can spawn tornadoes.
This evening in Roanoke: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temp…