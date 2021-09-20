The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 52% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 20, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
