Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning from WED 1:00 AM EDT until WED 7:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

