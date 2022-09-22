 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

