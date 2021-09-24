Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.