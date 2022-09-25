Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.