Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 26, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

It will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.