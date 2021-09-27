Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.