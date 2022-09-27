Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 69 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
Millions around the world suffered through long heat waves and deadly flash floods. But this isn’t a freak summer: It's occurring much more often.
The system as we know it didn't begin until 1953, when the United States started using female names for tropical storms.