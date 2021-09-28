Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is foreca…
Roanoke people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. It should be a fair…
Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chan…
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Roanoke will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. T…
This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Roanoke. The forecast call…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. We'll see su…
Roanoke's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over…