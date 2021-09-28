 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 28, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

