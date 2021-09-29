 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

