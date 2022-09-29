 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 29, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

