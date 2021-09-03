 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert