Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For Virginia, at least half of the total rain from Ian will come during Friday and Friday night.
A tropical storm warning or tropical storm watch is in effect for a large part of the North Carolina coast as Tropical Storm Ian remains on track to bring a deluge of rain and 50 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Scientists on planes flying through Hurricane Ian's center are taking measurements satellites can’t and sending them to hurricane forecasters.
Hurricanes do find their way to the mid-latitudes with regularity, especially in the western Pacific Ocean basin.
It will be a warm day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see suns…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Roanoke community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low…
This evening in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Roanoke will be warm. It looks like…
Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. We wi…