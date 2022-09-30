 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 30, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 100% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

