The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 40% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 4, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
