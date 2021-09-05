Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

The Roanoke area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.