Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 3:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 5, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
The Atlantic tropics have indeed been very quiet this year despite a forecast of an above-average storm season. But the trend may not continue.
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect p…
For the drive home in Roanoke: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Roanoke area can expect a sizzli…
The Roanoke area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
Surveys show Americans believe about 40% of the public backs clean energy policies. A study says the actual figure is "a supermajority" of 66% to 80%.
Let’s be thankful it hasn’t been super active so far, but let’s don’t trash-talk the beast either. There’s plenty of time for the Atlantic hurricane season to become monstrous.