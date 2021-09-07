 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2021 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

