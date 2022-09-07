Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.