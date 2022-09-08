 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2022 in Roanoke, VA

Roanoke folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.

