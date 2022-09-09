The forecast is showing a hot day in Roanoke. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until FRI 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 9, 2022 in Roanoke, VA
