Hot weather here for the long haul, could be record-setting for duration

The high temperature has hit 90 degrees or more in Roanoke every day in July, for 11 in a row as of this Saturday afternoon, July 11. There is no really solid reason to think it won't hit 90 or higher for at least 20 in a row.

The only thing that could really stop it is either the timely arrival of an isolated afternoon storm over the official instrument station at the airport just before it hits 90 one afternoon (and just late enough that it doesn't warm up to 90 afterward), or, maybe, that the air is just cool enough behind a weak cold front on Monday, perhaps combined with a little sun-blocking cloudiness, that it doesn't quite make 90 that day.

If those things don't happen, it appears very likely that this current streak of 90-degree temperatures will challenge that of June 23-July 14, 1966, a 22-day streak of 90+ temperatures that is the longest in Roanoke's recorded weather history going back to 1912. (Interestingly, the last day of that 1966 streak was the only 100-degree day.)

The hot spell is only going to intensify later this week as broad high pressure aloft expands over much of the central and eastern U.S. by mid to late week, spreading extreme heat from the Southwest U.S. over much of the nation.