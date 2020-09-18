How low can it go? Roanoke/NRV to experience unusually early fall chill

It has been 14 years since Roanoke has had a low temperature as cool as 42 degrees in the first 22 days of September and 20 years since it was as low as 40 in that time span. Blacksburg was last in the 30s for a low between Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 in 2007. (Blacksburg was last at freezing, 32, or below before Sept. 22 in 1985; Roanoke has never been lower than 35 in that stretch. Those kind of temperature are probably out of reach this time.)

Forecast low temperatures Sunday to Tuesday are low to mid 40s for Roanoke and upper 30s to lower 40s for Blacksburg.

Record lows for these dates probably won't be touched -- mid 30s at Roanoke and lower 30s at Blacksburg. But the chill may be enough on few clear, calm mornings for scattered frost to develop in some outlying rural areas, especially protected valleys.

It will gradually warm up next week. We may be back in the 80s for some highs late next week. For now it appears like an extended dry period, though the oceans will have to be watched for any influence from tropical systems, including the possible Alpha in the western Gulf of Mexico, now that the last-on-the-list W name Wilfred has formed in the open Atlantic.