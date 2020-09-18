How low can it go? Roanoke/NRV to experience unusually early fall chill

A summer that smashed Roanoke's record for consecutive 90-degree days (29) and consecutive daily lows at or above 70 (19) will seem like a distant memory this weekend.
A strong Canadian cold front is sweeping out the residual moisture of Hurricane Sally's remnants on this Friday, after widespread 1-3-inch rainfall totals, and will bring about several days of cool mornings in the 30s and 40s, mild afternoon highs below 70, low humidity and lots of sunshine. These temperatures will be 10-15 degrees below normal for the days just before the autumnal equinox.
The calendar flips from summer to fall on Tuesday, though for meteorological statistical purposes, it's already been fall since September began. Either way, this is not the way things have been going down in recent years.
Last year, for example, Roanoke's low temperature managed 49 on Sept. 20, but didn't go below that until Oct. 14. The first sub-70 high a year ago was not until Oct. 8 -- it happened Thursday, on Sept. 17, this year, after two previous days right at 70.
Warmer Septembers have been a clear local trend of late, driven primarily by warmer nighttime and morning low temperatures. The average September daily low temperature of 62.4 degrees over the past 5 years at Roanoke is 2 degrees warmer than the previous peak 5-year period during the Dust Bowl, and Blacksburg's 57.1-degree average September daily low over the past 5 years is almost a degree warmer than the previous warmest 5-year period, also in the early-mid 1930s. Consistently higher dew points advected from warmer oceans connected to global climate change is the most direct and logical reason why, though urban heat island factors near both weather stations and short-term weather patterns peculiar to particular recent years may also play a role.
It has been 14 years since Roanoke has had a low temperature as cool as 42 degrees in the first 22 days of September and 20 years since it was as low as 40 in that time span. Blacksburg was last in the 30s for a low between Sept. 1 and Sept. 22 in 2007. (Blacksburg was last at freezing, 32, or below before Sept. 22 in 1985; Roanoke has never been lower than 35 in that stretch. Those kind of temperature are probably out of reach this time.)
Forecast low temperatures Sunday to Tuesday are low to mid 40s for Roanoke and upper 30s to lower 40s for Blacksburg.
Record lows for these dates probably won't be touched -- mid 30s at Roanoke and lower 30s at Blacksburg. But the chill may be enough on few clear, calm mornings for scattered frost to develop in some outlying rural areas, especially protected valleys.
It will gradually warm up next week. We may be back in the 80s for some highs late next week. For now it appears like an extended dry period, though the oceans will have to be watched for any influence from tropical systems, including the possible Alpha in the western Gulf of Mexico, now that the last-on-the-list W name Wilfred has formed in the open Atlantic.
A nice soaking rain followed by cool temperatures and then a long warm, dry period is often a good combination to get the fall colors going.
Enjoy the autumn interlude. It may be a harbinger of things to come in October and November, though it could just as easily turn warm and sticky again with the tropical season as bonkers as it is. Cherish this while it lasts.
Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.
