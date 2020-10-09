Hurricane Delta set to hammer Louisiana, soak SW Virginia's weekend

Hurricane Delta is closing in on the same general section of the southwest Louisiana coast that was pummeled by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago. It may end up slightly east of the Lake Charles region, but getting any part of Category 2 Delta is unwelcome for a region with tarps still covering damage from the Category 4 Laura.
Once Delta moves inland, it will have a more favorable weather pattern to continue a broad swath of rain than did Laura, which was almost dried out when it got to us. Ahead of a cold front and with some upper-level trough support, Delta will morph into an inland low-pressure system that tracks northeastward over the weekend.
Showers will begin by Saturday morning, but Saturday may not end up being a total washout. As the low makes its closest approach to our west on Sunday, southeasterly winds will sweep moisture against the mountains, enhancing the rainfall carried inland with the tropical system itself.
Widespread 1-3 inch rainfall amounts still appear likely across our region, mostly on Sunday, with locally heavier amounts, especially along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. The rain will come at a light to moderate pace, mostly, but there may be heavier bursts on Sunday that raise some risk of localized flooding.
Overall, it will likely be pretty similar to the rain output of the last two tropical systems, Sally on Sept. 17 (2.12 inches for Roanoke) and Beta on Sept. 25 (1.67 inches). A good soaking rain, some potential for localized flooding, but not close to a widespread, catastrophic flooding episode. It's going to be moving on rather than dawdling and stalling the way the tropical systems that caused our historic flooding episodes have.
Behind Delta, we're going to go right back to the weather pattern we've had. After lingering showers on Monday, dry weather resumes behind a cold front on Tuesday. The middle to latter part of next week won't be all that cold, more of the warm days, cool nights pattern we've had this week, but a stronger cold front may arrive by late next week for at least somewhat cooler temperatures. The leaves won't be knocked off the trees by strong winds with a weakened, inland Delta, and should continue to turn nice colors with the same pattern resuming afterward.
The overall pattern for the rest of October continues to lean to high pressure in the West pushing occasional cold fronts with cooler, dry weather into the East. The tropical Atlantic is still highly active and will have to be monitored for occasional interruptions to this pattern.
