Hurricane Delta set to hammer Louisiana, soak SW Virginia's weekend

Hurricane Delta is closing in on the same general section of the southwest Louisiana coast that was pummeled by Hurricane Laura six weeks ago. It may end up slightly east of the Lake Charles region, but getting any part of Category 2 Delta is unwelcome for a region with tarps still covering damage from the Category 4 Laura.

Once Delta moves inland, it will have a more favorable weather pattern to continue a broad swath of rain than did Laura, which was almost dried out when it got to us. Ahead of a cold front and with some upper-level trough support, Delta will morph into an inland low-pressure system that tracks northeastward over the weekend.

Showers will begin by Saturday morning, but Saturday may not end up being a total washout. As the low makes its closest approach to our west on Sunday, southeasterly winds will sweep moisture against the mountains, enhancing the rainfall carried inland with the tropical system itself.

Widespread 1-3 inch rainfall amounts still appear likely across our region, mostly on Sunday, with locally heavier amounts, especially along the Blue Ridge south of Roanoke. The rain will come at a light to moderate pace, mostly, but there may be heavier bursts on Sunday that raise some risk of localized flooding.