Hurricane, tropical storm -- either way, a rainy start to week ahead for Roanoke/NRV

The circulation center of Isaias is expected to pass inland over southeastern Virginia and then up the coast toward New York City on Tuesday. Our most widespread rain is likely to occur as the storm center is at or south of our latitude, with a lessening as it passes and the circulation turns around more to the north and west.

We may not entirely lose the moisture for some afternoon showers and storms into late week, but there will be more sun, and it will be a touch cooler than we've seen with upper 70s-mid 80s highs and 60s lows. Roanoke has an ongoing all-time record 18-day streak of lows at or above 70 that will probably gain 2 or 3 more days, but probably won't last till the end of the week. Gradually, a typical summer weather pattern will rebuild after Isaias passes.

Speaking of streaks of warm low temperatures, a special Sunday edition of Weather Journal looked at the warmest July on record we just recorded, largely boosted by consistently warm low temperatures.

There was also a tornado that touched down in Botetourt County on Saturday. The tornado was brief east of Fincastle and there were no reports of damage or injuries. The tornado and its parent supercell were well documented on social media -- scroll through the Twitter feeds of area storm chasers Mark Overbeck and Kayleigh Addison for a few examples. (Linked here, and you can see them even if you don't have a Twitter account yourself.) There was also an earlier rotating storm that did not produce a tornado in Bedford County. It appeared that thunderstorm updrafts, boosted by unusually high levels of instability, ingested spin along a surface boundary to develop rotation. It was subleties, not large-scale factors, that spun up the unusual mid-summer supercells with a brief tornado.

Contact Kevin Myatt at kevin.myatt@roanoke.com. Follow him on Twitter @kevinmyattwx.

