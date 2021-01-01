For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke
The start of 2021 may bring its share of hope that it simply isn't 2020 anymore, but our New Year's Day weather won't be helping the cause, as…
Roanoke's wettest year on record is going to end in the only fitting way it could.
Contrary to the saying, it didn’t always pour when it rained in 2020, but yet it rained more than it ever has in any other year.
2020, for all its trouble and travail, painted a white Christmas.
Only about 15% of Roanoke's Christmases have at least an inch of snow, either already on the ground or falling on that day. The last white Christmas was in 2010, and while this one may have snow showers, significant accumulation is unlikely.
UPDATE 4:30PM 12/24/2020: The changeover from rain to snow has begun in the far southwest tip of Virginia, and this will press eastward behind…
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
The region's first widespread, significant winter storm event in 22 months looks very likely to occur on Wednesday, with the potential for multiple inches of snow and/or significant icing. Travel hazards are likely to develop, with some chance for at least scattered power outages.
