Jan. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 38F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white
Weather

Weather Journal: Most of our Christmases aren't white

Only about 15% of Roanoke's Christmases have at least an inch of snow, either already on the ground or falling on that day. The last white Christmas was in 2010, and while this one may have snow showers, significant accumulation is unlikely.

Week ahead: Rainy Monday before Wednesday winter storm
Weather

Week ahead: Rainy Monday before Wednesday winter storm

The region's first widespread, significant winter storm event in 22 months looks very likely to occur on Wednesday, with the potential for multiple inches of snow and/or significant icing. Travel hazards are likely to develop, with some chance for at least scattered power outages. 

