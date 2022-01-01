Jan. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a pleasant 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
