This evening's outlook for Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 39 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia; Sen. Tim Kaine was among those stranded for more than 19 hours
RICHMOND — Hundreds of motorists waited desperately for help Tuesday after being stranded for nearly 24 hours in freezing temperatures along a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. It should be…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Roanoke Thursday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Periods …
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel even colder at 29. We'll see a low tempe…
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Exp…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing in the evening. Partial clearing late. Some mixed winter precipitati…
For the drive home in Roanoke: A mostly clear sky. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatu…