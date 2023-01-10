 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 10, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.

