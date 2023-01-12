 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 12, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 41F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Cool temperatures will blanket the Roanoke area Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. 30 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

