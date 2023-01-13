 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 13, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Roanoke will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

