This evening's outlook for Roanoke: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low 28F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Lightning increased significantly around the North Pole in 2021. Scientists say it's a clear sign of how the climate crisis is altering global weather.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Exp…
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.