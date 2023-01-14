 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 14, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: Clear. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

