For the drive home in Roanoke: Cloudy. Low 22F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Roanoke could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SUN 1:00 AM EST until MON 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit roanoke.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke
Related to this story
Most Popular
From the South to the upper Midwest to the Northeast, it seems like no one is safe from this weekend's winter storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Expect clear…
After the warmest December on record nationwide, scientists at NOAA in Asheville, N.C., reported 2021 as the 4th warmest year on record for the United States.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. Periods of h…
Roanoke people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
It's the kind of cold capable of delivering frostbite in minutes, turn boiling water into frozen mist in a nanosecond, and even cold enough to freeze your eyelashes.
Roanoke temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 50 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
A tsunami warning has been issued for the islands of Tonga., Advisories have also been issued for New Zealand's North Island, the U.S. west coast from California to Alaska, and British Columbia.
In 2021, 20 U.S. weather disasters had losses above $1 billion each. Explore this interactive to see the impacts and high costs of disasters since 1980.