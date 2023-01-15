 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 15, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Clear skies. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Roanoke area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

