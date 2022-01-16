 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Tonight's weather conditions in Roanoke: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy and windy conditions overnight. Some sleet or freezing rain possible. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Roanoke tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 35 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on roanoke.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

