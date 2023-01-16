 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

