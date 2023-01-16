This evening in Roanoke: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.
Jan. 16, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
This week we discuss cold weather, the American Meteorological Society's annual weather conference, how technology is changing forecast communication and — most importantly — cocktails!
