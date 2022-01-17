 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Roanoke

Roanoke's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Roanoke residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit roanoke.com.

