Jan. 17, 2023 evening weather update for Roanoke

For the drive home in Roanoke: A few clouds. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Roanoke area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Roanoke area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit roanoke.com for more weather updates.